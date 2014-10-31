Morgan Stanley board member Griffith Sexton retires

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley said Griffith Sexton, a director since 2005, retired from its board.

The Wall Street bank said Jami Miscik, president and vice chairman of international consulting firm Kissinger Associates Inc has been elected to the board.

Sexton was an investment banker at Morgan Stanley from 1973 to 1995, after which he taught at Columbia Business School and Princeton University as a visiting lecturer.

He was also an advisory director at Morgan Stanley from May 1995 to September 2008.

Miscik was the global head of sovereign risk at Lehman Brothers before joining Kissinger. She also served as a senior advisor to Barclays Capital.

She was deputy director for intelligence at the Central Intelligence Agency from 2002-2005, which capped a 20-year career in intelligence. She is also on President Obama’s Intelligence Advisory Board.

Earlier this month, the bank promoted Richard Wong and James Tam as co-heads of mergers and acquisitions for the Asia Pacific region, succeeding Sam Kim who was also promoted. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)