MOVES-Morgan Stanley metals trading executive Cross retires-memo
May 1, 2015 / 2:40 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Morgan Stanley metals trading executive Cross retires-memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 1 (Reuters) - Ben Cross, a senior executive in Morgan Stanley’s metals trading business, is retiring, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Cross is head of global commodities hedge fund sales group and was previously global head of metals.

In the memo, commodities trading co-heads Nancy King and Peter Sherk said Cross had been “a meaningful contributor to the department” over the 20 years he spent at Morgan Stanley. (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

