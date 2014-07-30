FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 30, 2014 / 3:45 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Morgan Stanley hires IMF official Reza Moghadam

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 30 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley said on Wednesday it has hired senior International Monetary Fund official Reza Moghadam to work with sovereign clients globally in its capital markets business.

Moghadam’s has been director of the IMF’s European department since 2011 and before that he was director of strategy, policy and review there. Poul Thomsen, deputy director of the IMF’s European department, will replace Moghadam for an interim period.

“Reza led our engagement with European policymakers, was responsible for our lending operations in the Euro Area, and spearheaded the Fund’s response from one crisis to the next-including the most recent challenge in Ukraine,” IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said in a statement.

Moghadam will become a vice chairman at Morgan Stanley in the fall, reporting to Raj Dhanda and Dan Simkowitz, the bank’s co-heads of global capital markets. His role will include advising sovereign clients on financing needs and risk management strategy.

In a statement, Colm Kelleher, president of Morgan Stanley’s institutional securities division and chief executive of Morgan Stanley International, cited Moghdam’s “unmatched experience in navigating the landscape of European and global economic policy.”

Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Tom Brown

