MOVES-Morgan Stanley names Susie Huang head of M&A in the Americas -NYT
#Funds News
November 19, 2015 / 1:27 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Morgan Stanley names Susie Huang head of M&A in the Americas -NYT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley named Susie Huang head of mergers and acquisitions for the Americas, the New York Times reported, citing an internal memorandum.

The news comes two weeks after her predecessor, Robert Eatroff, announced his plans to leave for Comcast, the report said. (nyti.ms/1MU3Rbe)

Huang, who joined Morgan Stanley in 1984, was named vice chairman of investment banking two years ago, the newspaper said.

Morgan Stanley was not immediately available to comment.

Reporting by Sruthi Shnakar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
