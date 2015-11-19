UPDATE 1-MOVES-Morgan Stanley names Susie Huang head of M&A in the Americas

(Updates with memo)

NEW YORK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley named Susie Huang head of mergers and acquisitions for the Americas, according to an internal memo sent out by the investment bank on Wednesday.

The news comes two weeks after her predecessor, Robert Eatroff, announced his plans to leave for Comcast Corp . In October, Eatroff’s M&A co-head, Jim Head, left Morgan Stanley to join Byron Trott’s investment and financial advisory firm, BDT Capital Partners LLC.

Huang, who joined Morgan Stanley in 1984, was named vice chairman of investment banking two years ago. She has worked on some of the bank’s biggest deals in the healthcare, chemicals and consumer sectors. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis; Editing by Sandra Maler)