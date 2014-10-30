FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Morgan Stanley appoints Tevfik Aksoy country head for Turkey
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 30, 2014 / 2:35 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Morgan Stanley appoints Tevfik Aksoy country head for Turkey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley said it appointed Tevfik Aksoy the country head for Turkey.

Tevfik was previously head of Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa economics, responsible mainly for Turkey and Israel, Morgan Stanley said in a statement.

He will report to Robert Rooney, co-head of fixed income, and Oliver Jerome, head of foreign exchange and emerging markets for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Tevfik joined Morgan Stanley in 2008 from Deutsche Bank AG . (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.