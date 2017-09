Feb 23 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley said the majority of its loans to oil and gas exploration and production companies are to non-investment grade firms.

The loans accounted for $1.7 billion of the $4.4 billion in total loans and lending commitments the Wall Street firm has made to E&P companies, Morgan Stanley said on Tuesday in a regulatory filing. The $2.7 billion in lending commitments are primarily to investment grade companies. (Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)