MOVES-Morgan Stanley picks new co-heads for physical oil business-memo

NEW YORK, April 30 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley has named two new co-heads of a physical oil trading business it plans to sell, according to an internal memo.

Thomas Simpson and Fabrizio Zichichi will take over the business from Michael Brennan, who is now head of physical oil, according to the memo, which was signed by commodities trading co-heads Nancy King and Peter Sherk.

Brennan, who has worked at Morgan Stanley for 23 years, will remain at the bank in an advisory role. Simpson and Zichichi will likely leave with the business when it is sold.

The changes, which were first reported by energy trading publication SparkSpread, come as Morgan Stanley continues to shop the business after a deal to sell it to Russian oil company Rosneft fell apart last year.

Morgan Stanley will still act as a middleman for clients who want to trade physical commodities, but the bank no longer wants to own, operate or store products itself.

King runs the business that facilitates physical trades for clients, and will remain in that role.