ON THE MOVE-Morgan Stanley's Paradiso leaves managed accounts role

NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The $7.7 billion that poured into managed accounts at Morgan Stanley last quarter was a highlight of its wealth management business, the company said Monday, but one of the architects of the program is no longer with the bank.

Roger Paradiso, chief investment officer and managing director of the company’s Unified Management Account (UMA) business, left this month “to pursue other interests,” a Morgan Stanley spokesman said.

Paradiso, who joined Morgan Stanley in 2009 when it purchased Smith Barney, his former employer, did not respond to requests for comment. He continues to serve as treasurer of the Managed Money Institute (MMI), a trade group for companies that sell products through brokerage firms and financial advisers.

Besides running the fast-growing UMA business, Paradiso coordinated investment strategies for all managed money products with the Wealth Management division’s global investment committee. Mike Wilson and Lisa Shalett, heads of the committee, now coordinate the strategies directly and Chad Graves runs the UMA product, the spokesman said.

Managed accounts are a fast-growing and profitable business that charges retail brokerage clients fees that generally range from 1.25 percent to 3.0 percent annually to have their money managed through mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, hedge funds or individual investment managers.

The managed account market will grow to $6.7 trillion in assets under management by 2017, an 18 percent compound annual growth rate since 2013, according to data provider Cerulli Associates.

Morgan Stanley is the securities industry’s largest managed account provider due to its takeover of Citigroup’s Smith Barney, whose Consulting Group unit pioneered managed account products.

UMAs consolidate money sent to various managers into one account to simplify record-keeping and reporting, and are the fastest-growing sector of managed accounts.

Morgan Stanley Chief Executive James Gorman has cited the profitability and “annuitized” revenue from managed accounts as a major reason for pursuing Smith Barney. Morgan Stanley clients kept $102.9 billion in UMAs as of the end of the second quarter, according to MMI.

Paradiso’s departure coincides with a broader shakeup. Early this month, Gorman appointed capital markets veteran Dan Simkowitz head of asset management. It had been run by Greg Fleming, who remains president of wealth management.

Jim Tracy, a Smith Barney alumnus who ran managed accounts, stepped down in June to become a wealth management vice chairman, often considered an honorary title. Jed Finn and Jason Moore, each of whom joined Morgan Stanley in 2011, now run managed money products. (Reporting by Jed Horowitz; Editing by Dan Grebler)