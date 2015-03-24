FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morgan Stanley CFO Ruth Porat to resign
#Funds News
March 24, 2015 / 1:00 PM / 3 years ago

Morgan Stanley CFO Ruth Porat to resign

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat has decided to leave the firm to take on a new role in Silicon Valley, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Jonathan Pruzan, co-head of the global financial institutions group in investment banking, will be appointed CFO upon Porat’s departure, according to the memo.

A Morgan Stanley spokesman confirmed the news.

Porat joined Morgan Stanley in 1987. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

