Morgan Stanley CFO Ruth Porat to resign

March 24 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat has decided to leave the firm to take on a new role in Silicon Valley, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Jonathan Pruzan, co-head of the global financial institutions group in investment banking, will be appointed CFO upon Porat’s departure, according to the memo.

A Morgan Stanley spokesman confirmed the news.

Porat joined Morgan Stanley in 1987. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)