4 months ago
Payouts for U.S. government-job takers under scrutiny at Morgan Stanley
#U.S. Legal News
April 10, 2017 / 8:20 PM / 4 months ago

Payouts for U.S. government-job takers under scrutiny at Morgan Stanley

Olivia Oran

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley shareholders will again vote on a proposal that prohibits stock awards from vesting for bank executives who resign for government service.

The board said in a proxy it was against the measure. Morgan Stanley and the board defeated the proposal at the annual meeting last year. It received 16 percent of votes cast.

Morgan Stanley, like many other Wall Street firms, allows employees to receive stock that otherwise would have been locked up for years if they depart their banks for Washington.

The practice has received scrutiny in recent months from investors and lawmakers after it was disclosed that outgoing Goldman Sachs Group Inc president Gary Cohn would receive at least $100 million upon taking a job with the Trump administration.

Morgan Stanley will hold its annual meeting on May 22 at its wealth management headquarters in Purchase, New York.

