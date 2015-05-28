FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moody's upgrades Morgan Stanley's baseline credit assessments
May 28, 2015 / 10:21 PM / 2 years ago

Moody's upgrades Morgan Stanley's baseline credit assessments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 28 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service upgraded Morgan Stanley and its affiliates’ baseline credit assessments to ‘baa2’ from ‘baa3’, citing the investment bank’s increased business diversification and prospects for improved profitability.

Moody's also upgraded the bank's adjusted baseline credit assessment to 'baa1' from 'baa2'.(bit.ly/1Bsuv23)

As part of its reviews of 13 global investment banks’ ratings, Moody’s affirmed baseline credit assessments on 12 other banks. (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

