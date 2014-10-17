Morgan Stanley profit jumps 87 pct

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley reported an 87 percent rise in third-quarter earnings as the Wall Street bank’s trading and wealth management businesses benefited from increased client activity.

Net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $1.65 billion, or 84 cents per share, in the three months ended Sept.30 from $880 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 54 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear whether the reported figure was comparable. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal and Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Ted Kerr)