CORRECTED-Morgan Stanley quarterly profit more than doubles
July 17, 2014 / 11:22 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Morgan Stanley quarterly profit more than doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects third paragraph to say the bank’s net income includes adjustments, not excludes. Incorporates earlier correction of year-earlier earnings to $803 million from $802 million)

July 17 (Reuters) - Wall Street bank Morgan Stanley’s quarterly adjusted earnings more than doubled as stronger performances by its investment banking and wealth management businesses more than made up for a fall in revenue from bond trading.

Net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $1.86 billion, or 94 cents per share, in the three months to June 30 from $803 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.

The figures include accounting adjustments to reflect the changing value of Morgan Stanley’s own debt, which investors and analysts typically ignore. (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra and Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Ted Kerr)

