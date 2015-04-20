FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morgan Stanley profit jumps 60 pct on higher trading revenue
#Financial Services and Real Estate
April 20, 2015 / 11:26 AM / 2 years ago

Morgan Stanley profit jumps 60 pct on higher trading revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street investment bank Morgan Stanley reported a 60 percent rise in quarterly profit, boosted by higher revenue from trading bonds and equities.

Net income applicable to common shareholders rose to $2.31 billion, or $1.18 per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.45 billion, or 74 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the bank earned $1.14 per share.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 78 cents per share on that basis, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the figures reported on Monday were comparable. (Reporting by Avik Das and Anil D‘Silva in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

