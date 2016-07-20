FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morgan Stanley reports fall in quarterly profit
July 20, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

Morgan Stanley reports fall in quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street investment bank Morgan Stanley reported a fall in adjusted second-quarter profit on Wednesday as cost-cutting failed to make up for a decline in revenue from trading and investment banking.

The bank said its net income attributable to common shareholders was $1.43 billion, or 75 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30.

Morgan Stanley reported an adjusted profit of $1.69 billion, or 79 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 59 cents per share in the latest quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the estimate was exactly comparable.

The earnings for the latest quarter take into account a rule change that no longer requires Morgan Stanley to reflect changes in the value of its own debt in its earnings. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

