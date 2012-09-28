FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Top UK dealmaker Robey leaves Morgan Stanley
September 28, 2012 / 3:55 PM / in 5 years

Top UK dealmaker Robey leaves Morgan Stanley

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - UK head Simon Robey is leaving Morgan Stanley, according to an internal memo, the next veteran dealmaker to quit from a large investment bank as a persistent lack of deals hurts industry income.

Robey, who is currently Head of the UK and co-Chairman of Global M&A (mergers and acquisitions) joined the bank in 1987 and will leave as of Jan. 1, 2013, according to the memo, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters.

Robey would move to a newly established small firm, the memo said, but it did not name the new outfit.

“We expect that there will be many opportunities to work together in the future on both current and future client engagements,” the memo said.

A spate of dealmakers, who have often served decades in lucrative top positions, are leaving investment banks to pursue their future at smaller independent firms.

Yoel Zaoui - co-head of global M&A at Goldman Sachs and a 24-year veteran at the bank - left his job in April to set up Zaoui Capital with his brother Michael, a long-serving Morgan Stanley banker.

And in May, vice-chairman of British M&A at Deutsche Bank Anthony Parsons left to join boutique investment bank Greenhill & Co.

