Morgan Stanley unveils new digital sign at Times Square headquarters

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley unveiled a new digital sign for its Times Square headquarters in New York on Wednesday morning, completing a five-month construction project and hoping to message hundreds of thousands of people a day.

The digital billboard at 1585 Broadway features six million LED pixels and 281 trillion colors, the bank said. The sign includes content from the firm’s recently launched socially minded ad campaign called Capital Creates Change, as well as insights from Morgan Stanley research papers and philanthropic programs at the firm.

The bank worked with Bloomberg’s internal creative agency, to develop content for the sign over the course of nine months. Morgan Stanley’s global head of corporate affairs Michele Davis saw Bloomberg’s sign at its 731 Lexington Avenue headquarters as a model for what the bank’s sign might look like.

More than 167,900,000 people are expected to see the billboard each year as they walk through Times Square, Bloomberg said.

Morgan Stanley launched a rebranding effort earlier this year under Chief Marketing Officer Mandell Crawley, which included a refreshed website and a new branding campaign touting positive change the bank and its clients have made. (Reporting by Olivia Oran; Editing by Frances Kerry)