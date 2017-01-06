FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Morgan Stanley's international wealth head Jesse departs -spokeswoman
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
January 6, 2017 / 3:36 PM / 7 months ago

Morgan Stanley's international wealth head Jesse departs -spokeswoman

Olivia Oran

1 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - The head of Morgan Stanley's international wealth management team, James Jesse, has left the firm, a spokeswoman said on Friday.

Colbert Narcisse, who led product strategy and development in Morgan Stanley's investment solutions division, will replace Jesse, according to a firm memo and Morgan Stanley spokeswoman Christine Jockle.

Narcisse joined Morgan Stanley's investment management division in 2011 as the head of alternative investments. He previously worked in senior roles at Merrill Lynch, across investment banking and wealth management.

In his new position, Narcisse will report directly to Morgan Stanley wealth heads Shelley O'Connor and Andy Saperstein.

Jesse joined Morgan Stanley in 2000 in the bank's fixed income unit. He joined wealth management in 2006.

Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.