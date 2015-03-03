FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 3, 2015 / 7:32 PM / 3 years ago

Morgan Stanley realigns wealth management -memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 3 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley, the biggest U.S. brokerage firm with more than 16,000 financial advisers, elevated Sara Furber to a new position as head of corporate and institutional wealth management and wealth management strategy, the company said in an internal memo on Tuesday.

Furber, who has been chief operating officer of the wealth division, will run “institutional” businesses within the retail brokerage group, including the division’s stock plan and retirement plan, government entities and corporate cash, and be responsible for digital platforms and for the Client Advisory Center for less affluent customers, the memo said. (Reporting by Jed Horowitz; Editing by Leslie Adler)

