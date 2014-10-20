FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ON THE MOVE-Morgan Stanley hires financial advisers from JP Morgan Chase
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 20, 2014 / 4:57 PM / 3 years ago

ON THE MOVE-Morgan Stanley hires financial advisers from JP Morgan Chase

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley Wealth Management said it had appointed financial advisers Michael Zalkind and John Williams to its Aventura, Florida office.

Zalkind and Williams, who have a combined experience of more than 20 years in the securities industry, joined Morgan Stanley on Oct. 14 from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The duo had a combined production of $2.1 million and managed assets of about $175 million while working at JP Morgan.

Morgan Stanley also said Robert Phelps had joined its Downtown Louisville, Kentucky office on Oct. 17 from UBS, while Thomas Forma and Kevin Nichols joined its West Hartford, Connecticut office from Merrill Lynch.

Phelps managed about $90 million in assets while at UBS and had production of more than $1 million.

Forma joins Morgan Stanley as a senior institutional consultant and Nichols as senior investment management consultant.

Merrill Lynch confirmed the move, while UBS and JP Morgan were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting By Krishna Chaithanya; Editing by Simon Jennings)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.