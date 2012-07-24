FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Morgan Crucible profit falls on weak engineered materials rev
July 24, 2012 / 6:44 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Morgan Crucible profit falls on weak engineered materials rev

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - British advanced materials group Morgan Crucible Co Plc said its first-half profit fell about 3 percent, hurt by lower revenue at its engineered materials division.

The company, which provides carbon technology services for the aerospace and space exploration industries, said it expected its performance in the second half of the year to be similar to the first half.

Morgan Crucible’s underlying pretax profit fell to 57.8 million pounds ($89.65 million) for January-June from 59.7 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue fell about 5 percent to 533 million pounds.

Revenue at Morgan Crucible’s engineered materials division that comprises Morgan Advanced Materials & Technology (AM&T), including NP Aerospace, was down about 13 percent.

“Weaker trading in the higher margin renewables and defence businesses was the primary reason for reduced margins in AM&T and NP Aerospace,” the company said.

Morgan Crucible’s shares, which have shed 9 percent since the beginning of the year, closed at 252.2 pence on Monday on the London Stock Exchange.

