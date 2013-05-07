FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ON THE MOVE-UBS Wealth adviser joins Morgan Stanley in Florida
Sections
Featured
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
World
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 7, 2013 / 6:16 PM / 4 years ago

ON THE MOVE-UBS Wealth adviser joins Morgan Stanley in Florida

Ashley Lau

2 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - A veteran broker from UBS AG’s Wealth Management Americas division has moved to rival brokerage Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, joining the company’s office in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Robbie DeRooy, who has worked in the advising industry for more than three decades, joined Morgan Stanley on Friday. He was a senior vice president at UBS Wealth Management Americas, the U.S. brokerage business owned by the Swiss bank UBS AG .

At UBS, DeRooy managed roughly $160 million in client assets and had an annual revenue production of about $1.2 million, according to a source with knowledge of the move. He has been registered with Morgan Stanley since Monday.

UBS declined to comment on DeRooy’s departure.

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, majority owned by Morgan Stanley and partially owned by Citigroup, is the largest U.S. brokerage by adviser headcount and client assets.

The company often competes with other large U.S. brokerages, including Bank of America Corp’s Merrill Lynch, Wells Fargo & Co’s Wells Fargo Advisors, and UBS Wealth Management Americas, for top advisers.

Morgan Stanley also said on Tuesday it added advisers from Wells Fargo and Stifel, Nicolaus & Co in New York and Tennessee, respectively.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.