ON THE MOVE-Morgan Stanley hires advisers from Wells, UBS
June 11, 2013 / 9:17 PM / in 4 years

ON THE MOVE-Morgan Stanley hires advisers from Wells, UBS

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, the largest U.S. brokerage, has expanded its footprint with a veteran adviser from Wells Fargo Advisors and a team from UBS Wealth Management Americas.

In New Jersey, adviser Arthur Levine joined Morgan Stanley’s Ridgewood office from Wells Fargo Advisors, the brokerage owned by Wells Fargo & Co. Levine, who has worked in the advising industry for four decades, had annual revenue production of roughly $2.4 million.

Levine moved on Thursday and reports to branch manager Peter Christou in his new job.

In California and Washington state, advisers T. Samuel Coleman Sr. and T. Samuel Coleman Jr. joined Morgan Stanley from UBS Wealth Management Americas, the U.S. brokerage owned by the Swiss bank UBS AG . The senior Coleman is based out of Morgan Stanley’s Pasadena office, while the junior Coleman has joined the firm’s Seattle office.

The two advisers have a combined annual production of $1.3 million and managed $161 million in client assets. They moved on Friday.

Wells Fargo declined to comment. UBS did not immediately return a request for comment.

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, majority owned by Morgan Stanley, is the largest U.S. brokerage by adviser headcount and client assets. Bank of America Corp.’s Merrill Lynch ranks second, while Wells Fargo Advisors ranks third and UBS Wealth ranks fourth. The four firms often vie for the same pool of veteran advisers.

