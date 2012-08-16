FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Morgan Stanley's AsiaPac ECM co-head Potel quits - IFR
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 16, 2012 / 9:41 AM / 5 years ago

Morgan Stanley's AsiaPac ECM co-head Potel quits - IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley’s co-head of Asia Pacific equity capital markets, Ronnie Potel, has left the New York-based firm as part of a global headcount reduction, IFR reported on Thursday, citing a spokesman.

Potel, who joined in March 2010 from Standard Chartered Plc , has stepped down from Morgan Stanley less than a year after being promoted to co-head of ECM alongside Justin Haik, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Morgan Stanley ranked fourth in ECM league tables in Asia ex-Japan in the first half of 2012, behind UBS, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.