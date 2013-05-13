FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Morgan Stanley's deputy head of investment banking exits -WSJ
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 13, 2013 / 3:50 AM / in 4 years

Morgan Stanley's deputy head of investment banking exits -WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley’s deputy head of investment banking, Ji-Yeun Lee, has left the firm in recent weeks, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the company.

Lee was a key lieutenant to Paul Taubman, who previously co-headed the company’s investment bank. Taubman stepped down late last year and his long-time rival Colm Kelleher took full control of the unit.

Lee declined to comment to the Journal on her future plans. ()

The newspaper also said Morgan Stanley has re-hired John Collins, a mergers and acquisitions banker, from Moelis & Co, appointing him to a newly created role of global operations officer for the investment banking business.

Morgan Stanley could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters outside of regular U.S. business hours.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.