Morgan Stanley hedge fund capital raiser Barrett to leave-report
August 29, 2012 / 12:55 AM / in 5 years

Morgan Stanley hedge fund capital raiser Barrett to leave-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley’s head of hedge fund strategic consulting, David Barrett, is leaving after 22 years to look for a job outside banking, Bloomberg reported, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.

Barrett ran the New York-based firm’s private capital markets business, overseeing a unit that raised money for hedge funds and private companies since March 2008. He is considering positions at several hedge funds, Bloomberg cited one of the people as saying.

Barrett, who joined Morgan Stanley in 1986, had left the company in 2004 to join Merrill Lynch & Co before coming back to Morgan Stanley in March 2008 to develop and lead a new business at Morgan Stanley raising money for hedge funds in exchange for fees, Bloomberg said.

Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment outside of normal working hours.

