Bond investors rush to take up Morgan Stanley 30-yrs

NEW YORK, July 19 (IFR) - US bond investors, unfazed by a 50% plunge in Morgan Stanley’s second-quarter earnings, on Thursday flooded the bank with more than US$4bn of demand for a US$2bn 30-year bond issue.

While equity investors were reeling at the sight of the earnings report, bond investors starved of yield were calling Morgan Stanley and asking the bank to issue bonds.

Taking advantage of the reverse inquiry at a time when coupons are about as attractive as they’ve been all year, Morgan Stanley launched a US$2bn offering at 387.5 basis points (bp) over Treasuries and with a coupon of 6.375%, representing about a 12.5bp concession over fair value.

The success of the deal is a vote of confidence in Morgan Stanley’s credit fundamentals, but also comes at a time when investors are struggling to reinvest billions of dollars of bank debt that’s maturing and not being replaced.

“Investors are finally coming to grips with the fact that there will not be as much supply from financials this year as first expected,” said Dan Mead, head of financial institutions group syndicate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

US banks have been conspicuous in their absence in the markets this year. Morgan Stanley’s deal is its first since March, for instance, and US bank new issuance overall is down about 23% so far this year compared with the same time last year.

Those technicals, along with consistent inflows into corporate bonds, have left portfolio managers swimming in cash, and with more money from bank bond redemptions than they can reinvest in the sector.

“The market feels as strong as it’s felt the entire year in terms of new issue execution for banks,” said Tom Criqui, managing director and head of financial institutions group (FIG) bond syndication at Deutsche Bank.

The strength of demand was also demonstrated by US Bancorp’s US$1.3bn 2.95% 10-year Tier 2 bank capital securities offering on Wednesday. That deal broke the record for the lowest 10-year coupon for a bank, including debt that’s ranked senior to this subordinated deal.

Bank debt has dramatically outperformed the rest of the investment-grade bond market this year, with spread tightening of more than 100bp, compared with just 15bp for industrials rated single-A or higher, according to the Barclays corporate index.

“There’s not a lot of earnings growth in the banks, but they have consistently improved loan quality, increased capital and liquidity, and are they are not replacing debt that’s maturing,” said Michael Collins, senior portfolio manager of Prudential’s total return bond funds.

He and other institutional investors believe US banks will enjoy more spread tightening before the year is out.

Australian investment firm Macquarie Bank Ltd also hit the market today with a US$750m 3.45% three-year offer, just a week after issuing US$700m of 5.0% five year notes.

Macquarie too decided to return to the market because of reverse inquiry.