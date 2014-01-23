FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Morgan Stanley CEO Gorman gets $4.9 million stock award -filing
Sections
Featured
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
U.S.
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 23, 2014 / 10:30 PM / 4 years ago

Morgan Stanley CEO Gorman gets $4.9 million stock award -filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley Chief Executive James Gorman received a $4.9 million stock bonus for his performance in 2013, according to a regulatory filing and based on the bank’s closing share price on Thursday.

The bonus of 155,207.47 shares comes in addition to Gorman’s $1.5 million base salary, as well as long-term incentive rewards, an immediate cash bonus and a deferred cash bonus which have not yet been disclosed by the Wall Street bank. Morgan Stanley shares closed at $31.48 on Thursday.

A spokesman declined to provide more information about Gorman’s full 2013 pay package, which will be detailed in Morgan Stanley’s annual proxy filing later this year.

Stock awards for Gorman and several other senior executives were disclosed in Form 4 filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.