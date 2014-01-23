Morgan Stanley CEO Gorman gets $4.9 million stock award -filing

NEW YORK, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley Chief Executive James Gorman received a $4.9 million stock bonus for his performance in 2013, according to a regulatory filing and based on the bank’s closing share price on Thursday.

The bonus of 155,207.47 shares comes in addition to Gorman’s $1.5 million base salary, as well as long-term incentive rewards, an immediate cash bonus and a deferred cash bonus which have not yet been disclosed by the Wall Street bank. Morgan Stanley shares closed at $31.48 on Thursday.

A spokesman declined to provide more information about Gorman’s full 2013 pay package, which will be detailed in Morgan Stanley’s annual proxy filing later this year.

Stock awards for Gorman and several other senior executives were disclosed in Form 4 filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.