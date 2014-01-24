UPDATE 1-Morgan Stanley CEO Gorman gets $4.9 million stock award -filing

By Lauren Tara LaCapra

NEW YORK, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley Chief Executive James Gorman received a $4.9 million stock bonus for his performance in 2013, up 86 percent from the year before, according to a regulatory filing, as the company’s income jumped.

The bonus of 155,207.47 shares is just one part of Gorman’s pay package. He also received a $1.5 million base salary, as well as long-term incentive rewards, an immediate cash bonus and a deferred cash bonus which have not yet been disclosed by the Wall Street bank.

A year ago, Gorman received options worth about $2.625 million at the time for his 2012 performance.

A spokesman declined on Thursday to provide more information about Gorman’s full 2013 pay package, which will be detailed in Morgan Stanley’s annual proxy filing later this year.

Stock awards for Gorman and several other senior executives were disclosed in Form 4 filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Gorman faced a 7 percent cut to his overall compensation package in 2012 even as his base salary jumped.

The board noted in a March proxy filing that Morgan Stanley’s financial performance had been “subpar” in 2012. The key measure of that performance - return-on-equity - was 5.2 percent in 2012, adjusted for one-time accounting charges, and did not rise in 2013. That is roughly half of Gorman’s stated target of at least 10 percent.

In setting his compensation, the board also considers metrics beyond return-on-equity, such as profit margins in wealth management, progress in reducing risk-weighted assets in bond trading, market share in investment banking and the company’s stock performance. It also considers more nuanced factors, like Gorman’s work in “promoting cultural cohesion and engagement among employees,” according to the proxy.

In 2013, net income for the bank rose to $3.03 billion from $68 million the year before, but the bank still has work to do in reaching its goals. The 2012 figures were hurt by a charge linked to a legal settlement.

Morgan Stanley was one of the best performing bank stocks in 2013, rising 64 percent, compared with 39 percent for its chief rival Goldman Sachs Group Inc and 30 percent for the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index. The stock is up 0.4 percent so far this year.

Morgan Stanley shares fell 2.5 percent to $31.48 on Thursday.

Gorman became CEO in January 2010, and added the chairman role in 2012. Since taking the CEO job, his total annual compensation has dropped from $15.2 million in 2010 to $12.98 million in 2011 to $9.75 million last year.

In 2012, he did not receive a cash bonus and the largest portion of his compensation came from long-term stock awards that were to be paid out through 2015.

Morgan Stanley also detailed stock awards on Thursday for a group of senior executives. Colm Kelleher, who heads institutional securities, received $4.2 million worth of shares. Gregory Fleming, who heads the wealth and asset management units, received $4 million in stock. Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat received a $3.2 million award.