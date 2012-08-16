FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-Morgan Stanley exec gets prison time in bribery case
August 16, 2012 / 9:25 PM / in 5 years

Ex-Morgan Stanley exec gets prison time in bribery case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - A former Morgan Stanley real estate dealmaker was sentenced to nine months in prison on Thursday for skirting the bank’s internal controls in an effort to enrich himself and a Chinese government official.

Garth Peterson, 43, pleaded guilty in April to conspiring to evade internal accounting controls that Morgan Stanley was required to maintain under the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, an anti-bribery law.

Morgan Stanley was not charged in the case.

Peterson had been a managing director in Morgan Stanley’s real estate investment and fund advisory business. He was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Jack Weinstein in Brooklyn, New York.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
