FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Morgan Stanley targets cuts, shifts in risk-weighted assets
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 9, 2014 / 6:45 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Morgan Stanley targets cuts, shifts in risk-weighted assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley chief financial officer Ruth Porat said on Tuesday at an investor conference in New York: * Morgan Stanley is on track to meet year-end 2015 target of reducing FICC risk-weighted assets below $180 billion * Morgan Stanley also wants to re-deploy an incremental $25 billion in risk-weighted assets after reaching its 2015 target * Morgan Stanley sees risk-weighted assets rolling off in structured credit, long-dated uncollateralized derivatives * Morgan Stanley Wants to re-deploy capital into corporate credit and securitized products to boost return on equity * Sales and trading in August was very quiet, Q3 results will hinge on what happens there in September * July sales and trading results benefited from a June pick-up that persisted a month later * Volumes in mergers and acquisitions activity and underwriting activity remain strong in Q3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.