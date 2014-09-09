BRIEF-Morgan Stanley targets cuts, shifts in risk-weighted assets

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley chief financial officer Ruth Porat said on Tuesday at an investor conference in New York: * Morgan Stanley is on track to meet year-end 2015 target of reducing FICC risk-weighted assets below $180 billion * Morgan Stanley also wants to re-deploy an incremental $25 billion in risk-weighted assets after reaching its 2015 target * Morgan Stanley sees risk-weighted assets rolling off in structured credit, long-dated uncollateralized derivatives * Morgan Stanley Wants to re-deploy capital into corporate credit and securitized products to boost return on equity * Sales and trading in August was very quiet, Q3 results will hinge on what happens there in September * July sales and trading results benefited from a June pick-up that persisted a month later * Volumes in mergers and acquisitions activity and underwriting activity remain strong in Q3