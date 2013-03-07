Morgan Stanley names new Asia investment banking co-heads - sources

HONG KONG, March 7 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley has named Dieter Turowski and Shane Zhang as co-heads of Asia Pacific investment banking to replace Kate Richdale, who has left the bank to join Goldman Sachs Group Inc, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Europe-based Turowski was most recently the global co-head of natural resources, while Zhang is the bank’s co-head of China investment banking.

Reuters reported earlier Thursday that Richdale, Morgan Stanley’s Asia investment banking head, was joining Goldman Sachs as head of investment banking services.

Morgan Stanley declined comment. The sources could not be named as the details were not yet public.