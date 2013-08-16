ON THE MOVE-Morgan Stanley hires commodities marketer from Goldman Sachs

Aug 16 (NEW YORK) - Morgan Stanley has hired commodities marketer Caroline-Laure Negre from Goldman Sachs Group Inc as an executive director in London.

Negre has joined the commodities investor products team, where she will report to Amrik Sandhu and Benno Meier, the co-heads of the business, a Morgan Stanley spokeswoman said

The hiring was originally reported by SparkSpread, an industry publication.

Negre will help expand the team’s product suite and build out Morgan Stanley’s European investor client base, according to SparkSpread.