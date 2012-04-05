FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morgan Stanley CEO gets 14.5 pct pay cut -- filing
April 5, 2012 / 1:00 PM / 6 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley Chief Executive James Gorman received $13 million for his work in 2011, down 14.5 percent from the previous year, according to a securities filing.

Gorman, 53, was given a bonus of $2.7 million in addition to stock and options awards of $9.4 million and a salary of $800,000, according to Morgan Stanley’s proxy filing on Thursday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The previous year, Gorman received $15.2 million in compensation, including a bonus of $3.9 million, stock awards of $10.2 million and a base salary of $800,000.

