May 22 (Reuters) - Ken deRegt, who became a leading figure in the bond market over three decades, is retiring from his post as head of fixed-income at Morgan Stanley, the firm said on Wednesday.

deRegt, 57, will join a new firm, Canarsie Capital Group, and will be replaced at Morgan Stanley by two men, Michael Heaney, 49, and Robert Rooney, 46, according to information from company memos and a firm spokesman.