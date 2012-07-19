FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morgan Stanley posts $800 mln collateral in July after downgrade
July 19, 2012 / 12:06 PM / 5 years ago

Morgan Stanley posts $800 mln collateral in July after downgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley posted an additional $800 million in collateral and other payments to counterparties in July due to Moody’s downgrade of the investment bank’s credit ratings, though the pace of such calls has slowed, Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat said in an interview.

Morgan Stanley said in its earnings report on Thursday that it posted $2.9 billion in collateral and other payments during the second quarter out of a possible $6.3 billion.

Moody’s downgraded 15 banks on June 22. It cut Morgan Stanley’s rating by two notches, less than a potential three-notch downgrade it had warned about earlier in the year.

