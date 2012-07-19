FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Morgan Stanley commodities risk up 10 percent from Q1
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 19, 2012 / 11:48 AM / in 5 years

Morgan Stanley commodities risk up 10 percent from Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley’s commodities trading risk rose by 10 percent in the second quarter from the previous three months, company results showed on Thursday, making it the first Wall Street bank to buck the declining trend of commodities risk during the quarter.

Morgan Stanley’s Value-at-Risk (VaR) in commodities averaged $34 million per day in the three months to June, versus $31 million in the first quarter and $29 million in the second quarter of 2011.

VaR is an important consideration for investment banks when making trading and hedging decisions for an asset class. In Morgan Stanley’s case, its VaR readings are based on a 95 percent confidence level of the potential loss it could make in trading commodities and other assets over a one-day time horizon.

Morgan Stanley’s key rivals, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase & Co reported a lower commodities VaR in the second quarter after unexpected twists and turns in oil, metals and grains prices that resulted in difficult trading conditions.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.