Morgan Stanley shuffles wealth and securities executives-memo
March 19, 2015 / 5:06 PM / 2 years ago

Morgan Stanley shuffles wealth and securities executives-memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 19 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley has moved three executives into new roles in wealth management and institutional securities as part of its effort to get those two businesses to produce more revenue by collaborating, according to an internal memo viewed by Reuters.

The executives switching roles are Andy Saperstein, who is moving from wealth management to institutional securities, Raj Dhanda who is moving from institutional securities to wealth management, and Mo Assomull, who will move from an institutional securities job to a broader role as co-head of global capital markets, according to the memo, which was sent by Chief Executive James Gorman.

In a separate memo, Gorman said Morgan Stanley is adding Clare Woodman, Mandell Crawley and Kathleen McCabe onto the bank’s operating and management committees. A spokesman confirmed the contents of the memos. (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

