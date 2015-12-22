FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Morgan Stanley to pay U.S. SEC $8.8 mln in "parking" scheme case
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
December 22, 2015 / 5:25 PM / 2 years ago

Morgan Stanley to pay U.S. SEC $8.8 mln in "parking" scheme case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds Morgan Stanley comment)

Dec 22 (Reuters) - A Morgan Stanley unit will pay $8.8 million to settle charges that one of its portfolio managers conducted pre-arranged trades that favored certain clients’ accounts over others, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Tuesday.

The portfolio manager, Sheila Huang, agreed to be barred from the industry and pay a $125,000 penalty, according to the settlement between the SEC, Morgan Stanley and Huang.

“While we regret the actions of the former employee, we are pleased to have resolved this matter. We cooperated with the SEC throughout their investigation and took appropriate compensatory action with respect to clients harmed by the misconduct,” a Morgan Stanley spokesman said in a statement. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.