Morgan Stanley to face claims over Russian tycoon's losses
March 15, 2016 / 10:21 PM / a year ago

Morgan Stanley to face claims over Russian tycoon's losses

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Claims by a Russian tycoon that Morgan Stanley committed fraud by pretending to support a loan restructuring during the height of the financial crisis can go forward, a New York state judge ruled.

In a decision last week, New York Supreme Court Justice Shirley Kornreich said it is premature to end fraud claims against the financial services giant over its dealings with Veleron, a Dutch company controlled by Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska, even though some of the positions taken by the company appeared “dubious.”

