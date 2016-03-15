Morgan Stanley to face claims over Russian tycoon's losses

Claims by a Russian tycoon that Morgan Stanley committed fraud by pretending to support a loan restructuring during the height of the financial crisis can go forward, a New York state judge ruled.

In a decision last week, New York Supreme Court Justice Shirley Kornreich said it is premature to end fraud claims against the financial services giant over its dealings with Veleron, a Dutch company controlled by Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska, even though some of the positions taken by the company appeared “dubious.”

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1RMDsKP