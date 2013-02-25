Head of Morgan Stanley's fund-of-funds moving to Carlyle in May

NEW YORK, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The head of Morgan Stanley’s fund-of-hedge-funds business, Jacques Chappuis, will leave the firm in May and join Carlyle Group LP as a managing director, according to an internal memo from the bank and a statement from Carlyle.

Chappuis is joining the Carlyle as managing director and head of the solutions business division, according to a statement released on Monday by the asset management firm.

Morgan Stanley sent a memo to staff on Monday informing them that Chappuis was leaving in May and that Arthur Lev, who runs Morgan Stanley Investment Management’s (MSIM) Long-Only business, will succeed him.

Lev will continue to head the long-only group alongside his new duties for the fund-of-funds business, Alternative Investment Partners (AIP), according to the memo, obtained by Reuters. AIP has roughly $29 billion under management.

Lev has previously worked as chief strategy officer of MSIM Traditional Asset Management, according the memo, sent by Greg Fleming, head of Morgan Stanley’s asset-management division.

Prior to 2007, Lev was a partner and general counsel of hedge fund FrontPoint Partners, which completed a spin-off from Morgan Stanley in March 2011.