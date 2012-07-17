FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former Morgan Stanley Germany chief leaves management
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 17, 2012 / 5:41 PM / 5 years ago

Former Morgan Stanley Germany chief leaves management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 17 (Reuters) - U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley said on Tuesday its former Germany chief Dirk Notheis was no longer a manager at the bank, putting an end to his “leave of absence”.

In late June, Notheis stepped aside following an uproar over emails he reportedly exchanged with a the former premier of the regional state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, relating to the state’s purchase of shares in German utility EnBW in 2010.

“Dirk Notheis is no longer a member of the management,” a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Notheis could not be reached for comment.

On Tuesday, German regulator Bafin said Notheis had left Morgan Stanley’s management on July 6.

On June 11, it emerged that German prosecutors launched a probe into whether Notheis had aided a possible breach of trust. 

In Germany, Morgan Stanley’s supervisory board chairman Lutz Raettig has taken over as interim country head for Germany and Austria since late June.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.