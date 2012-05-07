REFILE-UPDATE 1-Morgan Stanley: Downgrades would require billions in collateral

May 7 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley said on Monday that credit rating agency downgrades of its long-term debt would have required the company to provide additional collateral and make termination payments under derivatives contracts ranging from $868 million to $7.2 billion as of March 31.

The New York-based investment bank disclosed the potential costs in a quarterly securities filing as one of the rating agencies, Moody’s Investors Service, weighs possible downgrades of 17 financial institutions with global capital markets operations, including Morgan Stanley. Other banks have been making similar disclosures in their quarterly filings.

Credit ratings are opinions on a company’s creditworthiness that help determine a company’s borrowing costs and the availability of credit. Under derivatives agreements, changes in ratings can also require financial institutions to provide additional collateral or make other payments to counterparties.

In Monday’s filing, Morgan Stanley said it is also required to pledge additional capital to certain exchanges and clearing organizations in the event of downgrades. As of March 31, the increased collateral requirements ranged from $160 million to $2.4 billion, depending on the severity of the downgrade.

The impact of additional collateral requirements is “fully considered” in the company’s contingency funding plan, according to the filing.