CNBC editor to join Morgan Stanley's wealth unit -memo
March 11, 2013 / 7:06 PM / 5 years ago

CNBC editor to join Morgan Stanley's wealth unit -memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 11 (Reuters) - Gary Kaminsky, an editor at CNBC, will join Morgan Stanley as vice chairman of its wealth-management unit, according to an internal memo sent to staff on Monday.

Kaminsky will work with Morgan Stanley’s team of 16,780 financial advisors on client development and strategies, Greg Fleming, president of Morgan Stanley’s wealth and investment management units, said in the memo.

Kaminsky joined CNBC in 2010. He had previously worked for Neuberger Berman, where he was a money manager overseeing over $12 billion in assets, according to the memo. Kaminsky retired from Neuberger Berman in June of 2008, according to CNBC’s website.

