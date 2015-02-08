FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Morgan Stanley aims to sell stake in Lansdowne Partners - WSJ
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
February 8, 2015 / 11:00 PM / 3 years ago

Morgan Stanley aims to sell stake in Lansdowne Partners - WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley is looking to sell its 19 percent stake in London-based Lansdowne Partners LLP, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

J.P. Morgan and Highbridge Capital Management LLC, the hedge fund and private equity firm it owns, are also in discussions about the bank selling part of Highbridge to its management team, but those discussions are "fluid," according to the report, which cites people familiar with the matter. (here)

Morgan Stanley’s bankers have narrowed down a list of potential buyers interested in Lansdowne, including Boston-based Affiliated Managers Group Inc, Greenwich, Connecticut-based Foundation Capital Partners and Neuberger Berman’s Dyal Capital, according to the report.

The newspaper cited an unidentified person as saying that the sale of Lansdowne, which has $17.5 billion in assets under management, could be worth several hundred million dollars. UBS AG is advising Lansdowne, according to the report. (Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.