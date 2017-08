BOSTON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Massachusetts' top securities regular on Monday charged Morgan Stanley with "dishonest and unethical conduct" for having run high-pressured sales contests in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin charged that Morgan Stanley brokers pushed so-called "securities based loans" in order to boost business. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)