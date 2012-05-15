FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morgan Stanley shareholders OK compensation plan
May 15, 2012 / 3:15 PM / 5 years ago

Morgan Stanley shareholders OK compensation plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PURCHASE, N.Y., May 15 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley shareholders approved the company’s proposed board of directors and executive compensation plan by a wide margin at the investment bank’s annual meeting on Tuesday.

Protesters loudly chanted slogans against the bank as the tally was being read.

A preliminary vote count showed 93.6 percent of shareholders voting for the election of directors, including Klaus Kleinfeld, who was nominated to replace outgoing director James Hance. Roughly 94.8 percent of investors approved proposed compensation for top Morgan Stanley executives and 81.4 percent approved a plan to add clawback provisions to bonuses reaching back to 2007.

