FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Morgan Stanley hires activist lawyer to head defense practice-memo
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 23, 2015 / 9:52 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Morgan Stanley hires activist lawyer to head defense practice-memo

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley has hired a partner from Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP, a law firm known for advising investor activists, as it seeks to build out its defense practice, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

David Rosewater will join the bank’s M&A business by early summer to lead its global shareholder activism and defense practice, the memo said.

“David will bring significant transaction experience and unique insight to shareholder activist defense assignments and our broader shareholder activist client dialogue,” Rober Kindler, vice chairman and global head of mergers and acquisitions at Morgan Stanley, wrote in the memo.

A spokeswoman for Morgan Stanley confirmed the contents of the memo. In an emailed statement, Alan S. Waldenberg, chair of the Executive Committee at Schulte, Roth & Zabel confirmed Rosewater’s departure from the firm. Marc Weingarten and Eleazer Klein will serve as co-heads of the firm’s activist group.

Over his 20 year career, Rosewater has advised on numerous high-profile proxy contests, including Trian Partners on its campaign against PepsiCo Inc, which eventually won them a board seat, and Elliott Management’s bid for software maker Compuware Corp, that was sold to Thoma Bravo last year for $2.5 billion.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on Rosewater’s hiring. (Reporting by Nadia Damouni in New York)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.