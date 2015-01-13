FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Morgan Stanley Investment Management names Greg Finck managing director
January 13, 2015 / 11:36 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Morgan Stanley Investment Management names Greg Finck managing director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley’s investment management unit said it appointed Greg Finck as its managing director.

Finck will be the portfolio manager and head of the securitized team for Morgan Stanley Investment Management’s Global Fixed Income platform.

He joins Morgan Stanley Investment Management from Fortress Investment Group, where he was a managing director and portfolio manager of mortgage-backed securities portfolios.

Prior to Fortress, he worked at the residential mortgage trading business at Goldman Sachs. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
